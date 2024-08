Share

Focus On MTN Group: The 30-year journey

This episode of Focus On delves into MTN Group - Africa's leading telecommunications company and the unique legacy it has built over the past 30 years. With over 288 million customers across 18 markets and over 17 000 employees, CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa asks Group President & CEO, Ralph Mupita what's in store for MTN over the next 30 years.

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 12:58:25 GMT