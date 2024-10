Share

Focus On: Omnia’s approach to sustainability

The deadline to meet the United Nations' 17 sustainable development goals is just around the corner. But skeptics are doubtful as to whether the world will meet the 2030 targets. Notwithstanding the delays, the race is on for companies to align their strategies and operations with global sustainability targets. Omnia joins CNBC Africa to discuss their sustainability strategy and its key objectives.

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 14:11:15 GMT