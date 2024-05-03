Share
Focus On: Private-public investment at Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone
Private-public partnership sets the foundation for economic growth, job creation and integrating SMMEs to the global platform. This Focus On special puts the spotlight on the completed oil refinery pipeline in Richards Bay and what the future holds for this region.
Fri, 03 May 2024 13:23:44 GMT
