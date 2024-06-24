Share
Focus On: Rivers State Economic & Investment Summit Highlights Special
Rivers State is showcasing its investment potential and economic opportunities hosting this year’s Economic and Investment Summit tagged Rivers Emerge. CNBC Africa in this special broadcast brings you details of the 2-day event and more.
Mon, 24 Jun 2024 08:55:33 GMT
