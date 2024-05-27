Share
Focus On U.S.-Africa Business Summit 2024: Infrastructure financing opportunity in Africa
Africa's infrastructure has to potential to attract foreign direct investment. The challenge falls on African countries to put forth bankable projects. This Focus On delves deeper on what infrastructure gaps need to be addressed and what governments from different regions can do to ease potential infrastructure investment risks.
