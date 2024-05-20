Share
Focus On U.S.-Africa Business Summit 2024: Strategic oil & gas investment in Africa
This Focus On U.S-Africa Business Summit special puts the spotlight on Chevron and its energy transition strategy in Africa. CNBC Africa explores the oil and gas investments made to date and what future Africa holds.
Mon, 20 May 2024 15:16:31 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.