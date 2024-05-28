Share
Focus On: Unlocking Africa’s Economic Potential with Sovereign Wealth Funds
Explore the crucial role of Sovereign Wealth Funds in shaping Africa's economic future with Obaid Amrane, Chairman of the International Forum for Sovereign Wealth Funds, as he shares insights from the side-lines of Djibouti Forum.
Tue, 28 May 2024 13:56:05 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.