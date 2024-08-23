FOE: Strengthening collaboration between govts, academia & private sector to drive collective action
Partnerships for Impact is the focus of this panel discussion at the 10th Future of Education Summit. CNBC Africa Editor-in-Chief, Godfrey Mutizwa engages with an esteemed panel of leaders in education to discuss strengthening collaboration between governments, academia, civil society, private sector, and international organizations to drive collective action. #FOE2024
Fri, 23 Aug 2024 14:05:28 GMT