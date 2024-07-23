Share

Food, beer and bowls: London chef Ben Lippett shares his favorite places to unwind

Chef Ben Lippett, known as @dinnerbyben to his hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, built his audience with approachable guides to "really good home cooking." Unsurprisingly though, Lippett's inspiration comes from beyond the confines of his home, with much of it sitting just outside his door in his neighborhood of Peckham. The southeast London neighborhood, just a 15-minute train ride away from central London, has a burgeoning food scene growing alongside its "up-and-coming" status. In the latest episode of CNBC's new travel series Downtime, Lippett reveals some of his favorite places to unwind, including: 00:00 - Rye Lane, the beating heart of Peckham with plenty of shops and market stalls 00:27 - F.C. Soper, a family-run fishmonger with seafood straight from the iconic Billingsgate Fish Market 02:14 - Peckham Bowls, a bowling green in Peckham Rye Park where you can grab a beer and play a game of lawn bowls – without the usual stuffiness 04:43 - Grove Lane Deli, a quaint bakery with coffees and cakes worth the long queue on the weekend 06:58 - Forza Wine, a casual bar with small plates, cocktails, natural wines and a killer city view from the terrace Watch the video above for an insider's look at how to enjoy your downtime in Peckham.

