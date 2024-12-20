PARIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) – French nuclear fuels company Orano said on Friday it had started arbitration proceedings against Niger, after Niger withdrew the mining licence of Orano’s subsidiary Imouraren.
Niger’s military-led government has stepped up pressure in recent months on foreign investors. A representative for the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Orano said in June that Niger had removed the mining permit for Imouraren, and the following month Canada’s GoviEx Uranium GXU.V said it too had been stripped of its right to develop a uranium project in Niger.
Earlier this month, Orano said authorities in Niger had seized control of its Somair uranium mine.
Niger accounts for about 4% of global output of uranium, the most widely used fuel for nuclear energy.
Barrick Gold said on Wednesday it would initiate arbitration in its dispute with neighbouring Mali.
