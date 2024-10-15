From guns to politics: See which factors are deterring Southeast Asians from visiting the U.S.
More than 90% of travelers from Southeast Asia say that gun prevalence in the United States influences whether they will visit, according to a new survey. CNBC's Monica Pitrelli discusses the factors shaping their perceptions of visiting the United States.
