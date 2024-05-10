Share
Funding pressures ease at interbank window
Funding pressures eased at the interbank window as system liquidity improves. Meanwhile, Traders at Access Bank say investors continue to exit their winnings in the T-bills secondary market following this week’s Primary Market Auction. For the bond side, the market maintains a cautious trading approach due to next week’s 450-billion-naira auction. Oladimeji Obasa, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 10 May 2024 12:12:56 GMT
