ACCRA, GHANA – SEPTEMBER 24: Gyakie performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for Global Citizen) In West Africa’s musical landscape, each passing year unveils new artists as they mix tradition and innovation, infusing their rhythmic creations with cultural influences. As their melodies echo through local communities, the global stage becomes attuned to the diverse sounds emanating from the region.

CNBC Africa shines a spotlight on these emerging stars, illustrating how their artistic expressions not only captivate regional audiences but also reverberate across international borders, contributing to the global mosaic of musical diversity. Spyro: Making The Cut In Nigeria’s Music Scene

Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who recently won the Headies award for Best Collaboration. With an October 1 birth date – coinciding with Nigeria’s Independence Day – Spyro’s name is gaining currency. His breakout hit, Who is your Guy?, which released in November 2022 and later remixed with Tiwa Savage in March, propelled him into the limelight. Following this success, he continued to captivate audiences with Only Fine Girl and its December remix featuring Simi.

Stepping into the new year, he unveiled his latest offering, No Gree for Anybody, produced by Mr. Soul. Black Sherif: From Ghana’s Konongo To International Acclaim

Black Sherif, born Sherif Kwaku Frimpong in Konongo, Ghana, has attracted a global audience with his blend of highlife, reggae, and UK drill-infused hip-hop. He surprised his fans with a new song on his 22nd birthday. The song titled after his birthday January 9 is a reflection of his life, his struggles, and the pressures he has faced as a young artist.

Sherif’s early exposure to diverse influences and cultures served as the foundation for his musical identity. The Ashanti Region of Ghana not only shaped his upbringing but also laid the groundwork for a musical journey that would extend far beyond its borders. After completing his high school education at Kumasi Academy, where his passion for music and dance thrived, Sherif entered the music scene in 2019 with the release of Cry For Me. However, it was his breakout single, Money, followed by First Sermon, and Second Sermon, released in 2020 and 2021, that garnered attention. The remix of Second Sermon featuring his West African counterpart, Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu from Nigeria, further elevated his profile.

March 2022 marked a pivotal moment in Sherif’s career with the release of Kwaku The Traveller, a single that ascended to the top of both Ghanaian and Nigerian charts. This success paved the way for his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, launched on October 5, 2022. Bolstered by hit singles like 45 and Soja, the album received critical acclaim, earning Sherif accolades such as Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop Song at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards. He clinched the title of Best West African Artist at the Headies Awards last year. The Therapist: In Sierra Leone, From TikTok Stardom To Musical Triumph

Sierra Leone-born TikToker Jacob Evangelista, popularly known as The Therapist, transitioned from creating short dance moves on TikTok to making waves in the music industry. His debut single, Nack, released on March 17, 2022, under the management of Cribs International, quickly became a sensation.

Speaking about his new venture into music, Evangelista shared with Vanguard, “The song is just about what happens in society. No matter what challenges life brings to our door, we all still find time to ‘Nack.’ To ‘Nack’ means to have a good time, to defuse the stress and pressure of life. ‘Nack’ is a feel-good tune with a lot of rhythmic vibes to get the listeners dancing. No bad energy at all.” Produced by Masterkraft, the Amapiano beat of Nack seems to have wowed audiences, propelling the song to the Top 10 trending list within a week of its release. It also held a position among the Top five video-contributing songs on TikTok.

Gyakie: A Ghanaian’s Musical Journey Gyakie, born Jackline Acheampong, has emerged as a promising figure in the Afrobeats scene, attracting audiences worldwide with her tunes.

From her early beginnings in a family of musicians to claiming her space on international music charts, August 2020 marked a turning point in Gyakie’s career with the release of her five-track EP, Seed. The standout track, Forever, became a sensation, dominating airwaves in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria. The song climbed the charts, reaching top positions on Billboard’s Top Triller Global and Shazams Top 200 charts. Raised in Kumasi, Ghana, Gyakie followed in the career footsteps of her father, Nana Acheampong. By the age of eight, she was already accompanying her father in the studio, laying the foundation for a career that would later extend beyond borders.

Reportedly influenced by the likes of Nigerian-French musician Bukola ‘Asa’ Elemide and Ghanaian musician Omar Sterling of R2Bees, Gyakie released her debut single, Love is Pretty, in February 2019, setting the tone for her sound. This was followed by Never Like This. Gyakie collaborated with Nigerian singer Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia on the remix of Forever in March 2021, further expanding her fan base.

Building on her momentum, Gyakie released another EP, MY DIARY, on July 22, 2022. She has attracted multiple awards, including Best New Artist, Best AfroBeats/AfroPop Song of the Year, and EP of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Nissi: The Nigerian Shaping Arts And Innovation Since her debut in 2016 with Criminal, Nissi Ogulu has crafted a musical identity, drawing inspiration from jazz, soul, RnB, and funk.

Hailing from the notable Ogulu family, where her brother, Damini, popularly known as Burna Boy is already a globally acclaimed artist, Nissi is also emerging as a force. Her influences trace back to her grandfather, Benson Idonije, and her parents, reflective in her pandemic-era EP, Ignite, to her latest release, Unboxed.

She explained to The Guardian Nigeria, “My relationship with my grandfather who was a music critic exposed me to a lot of classic types of music such as Blues, Jazz, and so on. I listened to a lot of music from Afro B back in the day, Brenda Fassi, Nina Simone, Etta James, and a lot of others. So I had all those influences. And of course, I found my own. I think I pick up music from different places. And they inspire me in different ways even subconsciously, when I don’t know it’s an inspiration it somehow translates. So I would say I just have a very open mind when it comes to music and the types of music that I listen to.” In Unboxed, Nissi unveils a kaleidoscope of sonic layers, weaving jazz, soul, and RnB. Infused with pan-Africanism honoring her heritage, the album explores themes of empowerment, love, and self-discovery. She has collaborated with other Nigerian artists like Teni Apata and Fireboy DML.

