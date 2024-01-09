PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 20: French Education Minister Gabriel Attal during the weekly cabinet meeting at the presidential Elysee Palace on December 20 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images)

Christian Liewig – Corbis | Corbis News | Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday named Gabriel Attal as the country’s new prime minister, as he seeks to set a fresh course ahead of the summer’s European Union elections.

Attal, the current education minister, will become the youngest person to occupy France’s second-highest office at 34 years old. It follows the apparently reluctant resignation of Elisabeth Borne on Monday afternoon, who said in a letter that she had been informed it was Macron’s wish. Borne said it was “more necessary than ever to continue the reforms” being carried out by the government.

In France, the prime minister leads the government and is appointed by, but cannot be directly dismissed by, the president. Macron and Borne struggled through a turbulent 2023, with the government narrowly avoiding being toppled amid lawmaker and public opposition to its move to raise the retirement age.

The government suffered another blow in December, when an initial draft of an immigration bill seen as a signature Macron policy was voted down. It eventually passed after it was redrafted to become more hardline. Macron’s personal disapproval rating is currently 68%, according to a Politico aggregate of polls.

Ensemble, a liberal coalition comprising Macron’s Renaissance party, is trailing both the far-right National Rally and left-wing New Ecological and Social People’s Union. Attal, a close ally of Macron, is the most popular government minister, polls suggest. He will be the first openly gay prime minister of France.

“I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the rearmament and regeneration project that I announced,” Macron said on X, formerly Twitter, addressing Attal. The political move comes ahead of elections for the European Parliament in June, in which Renaissance is seeking to avoid an embarrassing blow given its series of political controversies.

The choice of the relatively junior Attal, rather than one of several more senior ministers who were reportedly vying for the role, was likely an effort to avoid infighting within the party ahead of the elections, political consultant Julien Hoez told CNBC. “There have been many rumors of friction between Macron and Borne, with Borne resistant to be seen as the sacrificial lamb fronting the government’s less popular positions,” Hoez said by phone.

