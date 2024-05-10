Share
Game Changers: Fields of Innovation: Modernizing Agriculture for National Growth
Introducing the game-changers driving Rwanda's agro-industry revolution, where strategic investments converge with fertile lands, efficient cargo plane networks, global markets, premium quality goods, and cutting-edge modernization efforts.
Fri, 10 May 2024 13:47:50 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.