Ghana, the world’s second biggest cocoa producer, became an oil producer in 2010. Output is currently around 132,000 bpd of crude oil and about 325 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas.

“The project promises to be a cornerstone of our nation’s development,” Akufo-Addo said late on Monday at the site of the project in the southwestern city of Jomoro, which will also include petrochemical plants.