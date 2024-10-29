This could end monthly fuel imports from Europe of $400 million, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, chairman of the National Petroleum Authority, Ghana said at the OTL Africa Downstream oil conference in Lagos.

“If the refinery reaches 650,000 bpd a day capacity, all that volume cannot be consumed by Nigeria alone, so instead of us importing as we do right now from Rotterdam, it will be much easier for us to import from Nigeria and I believe that will bring down our prices,” Hamid said.