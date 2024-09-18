Voters in the West African gold- and cocoa-producing nation will head to the polls on Dec. 7 to elect a successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who will step down in January after serving the constitutionally mandated eight years.

The election will pit ex-president John Dramani Mahama of the NDC against current Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party.