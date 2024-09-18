ACCRA, Sept 18 (Reuters) – Ghana’s economy grew 6.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2024, the country’s statistics agency said on Wednesday.
Ghana’s government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim, said that it was the highest growth rate recorded in several quarters, fuelled by a boost in activities the services and industry sectors.
The gold-, oil- and cocoa-producer is emerging from its worst economic crisis in a generation brought on by spiralling public debt.
(Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila and Christian Akorlie; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Bate Felix)