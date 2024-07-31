Mahama, who was in office from 2012-16, will be the main challenger to the ruling party’s candidate, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, with a good chance to win given a severe economic crisis that has made the government unpopular.

“I’ve been in an IMF programme before, when I was president, and I know that the IMF is not averse to sitting and talking and renegotiating issues,” Mahama, 65, said in an interview.