Voters in the West African gold- and cocoa-producing nation head to the polls on Dec. 7 to elect a successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who will step down in January after serving the constitutionally mandated eight years.

Former president Mahama, 65, represents the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party and Bawumia, a 60-year-old economist and former central banker, was picked by Akufo-Addo’s ruling New Patriotic Party as its candidate.