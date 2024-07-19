Planes have been grounded and TV broadcasters have gone offline as businesses worldwide grapple with an ongoing major IT outage.
Earlier on Friday, cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike experienced a major disruption, the company told NBC, following an issue with its latest tech update. The company is currently rolling up said update globally.
Separately, Microsoft cloud services were restored after an outage, the company said on Friday, even as many users continued to report issues.
Shares of both companies were losing ground in premarket trading on Friday morning.
This is a developing story…