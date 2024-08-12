The ILO said 64.9 million people aged between 15 and 24 worldwide were unemployed last year, good for a rate of 13%, and it forecast that proportion would decrease further over the following two years to sit at 12.8% in 2024 and 2025.

The improvement in the market was driven by robust economic growth rates following the COVID-19 pandemic which has spurred demand for youth labour, the ILO said.