Spot gold XAU= rose 1% to $2,438.44 per ounce, as of 0811 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,449.89 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 1.1% to $2,442.60.

Data last week showed signs of cooling inflation and traders now expect a 65% chance of a U.S. rate cut by September. FEDWATCH