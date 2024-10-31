Share

Grab: How I built a super app that brings in over $2 billion a year

"If you're given so much, more is expected from you." Anthony Tan, co-founder and CEO of Grab, grew up as the youngest son in one of Malaysia's wealthiest families. He worked for his family's business, but when he left to pursue his own company, his father disowned him. However, Tan told CNBC that in a strange way, that devastating moment gave him the push he needed to make his company succeed. Watch our full interview now in the linked video. #CNBC #Grab #Entrepreneurship ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 14:04:40 GMT