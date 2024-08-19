A bruising price war between ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies UBER.N, Estonia’s Bolt and local start-ups Little and Faras has driven fares down to a level that many drivers say is unsustainable, forcing them to set their own higher rates.

“Most of us have these cars on loan and the cost of living has risen,” Chepkwony told Reuters. “I try to convince the customers to agree to the higher rates. If they can’t pay, we cancel and let them find another driver.”