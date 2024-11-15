Medical diagnostics firm Cepheid’s GeneXpert mpox test is one of three approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization, but the price is prohibitive for countries like the hardest-hit Democratic Republic of Congo, activists said.

Mpox was declared a global public health emergency by the WHO this summer, when an outbreak in Congo began to spread to neighbouring countries. The virus typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions and can kill.