Still, even if the Labor Department’s nonfarm payrolls report for July, to be released Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, does indicate a weaker jobs picture, the decline is expected to be only incremental and in keeping with the type of gentle downshift the Federal Reserve is looking to engineer.

“If the Fed was going to manufacture the soft landing, this is probably what it was going to look like,” said Mike Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede. “You’re seeing just modest on-the-margin weakness in the labor market that [isn’t likely to] spiral out of control into a negative feedback loop.”