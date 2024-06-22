Share
Here’s how paying with cash might help you save money
Sometimes, it pays to pay with cash. More merchants are offering a lower price to customers who use cash rather than credit card for a purchase. That means opting for paper over plastic may save you money in some cases. But, there are times when credit cards have distinct advantages to cash. Find out more: https://cnb.cx/3wFNGyx
Sat, 22 Jun 2024 16:00:16 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.