Share
Here’s why owning a timeshare may not be worth it #Shorts
While Americans are eager to buy a timeshare, 85% regret their purchase, according to a study. In the past three years, more than 3,000 Americans have filed complaints against the three largest public companies through the Better Business Bureau. Watch the full video to learn more about why it is so hard to get out of timeshares: https://youtu.be/PkB9UAx2fuI
Mon, 26 Feb 2024 17:00:34 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.