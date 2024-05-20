Share
High fixed income yields threatens equities
The NGX All-Share Index shed 1.4 per cent last week, with the consumer goods index taking the biggest hit. So far this quarter, the Banking Index has been the worst hit, down over 18 per cent in Q2. Higher yields in the fixed income market is driving sell-offs, let’s find out if this week will be more of the same as the Monetary Policy Committee begins its 2-day policy deliberations. Mukhtar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Mon, 20 May 2024 14:05:32 GMT
