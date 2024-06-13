Share
How Abercrombie Pulled Off One Of Retail’s Biggest Comebacks
Over the last decade, Abercrombie & Fitch pulled off one of retail's greatest comebacks, transforming from a dying mall brand into a Wall Street darling. Its stock surged 24% on May 29th after reporting yet another strong quarter. But the turnaround didn't happen overnight. Watch the video above to learn more about how CEO Fran Horowitz changed the business and defeated competitors like Gap, Banana Republic, American Eagle Outfitters and Urban Outfitters. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:15 Chapter 1 - Product 4:15 Chapter 2 - Rebrand 7:10 Chapter 3 - Footprint 8:35 Chapter 4 - What's ahead Produced by: Gabrielle Fonrouge Edited and Shot by: Ryan Baker Camera by: Andrew Evers Animation by: Josh Kalven Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images
Thu, 13 Jun 2024 16:00:26 GMT
