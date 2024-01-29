Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

How American truckers are combating cargo theft #Shorts

Cargo theft has more than doubled in just a year as thieves are vanishing millions of dollars worth of goods. Watch the full video to learn more about how thieves are infiltrating U.S. supply chains and what it takes to prevent hidden heists, identity theft and more: https://youtu.be/oNirZJqFMzg
Mon, 29 Jan 2024 17:00:56 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top