How American truckers are combating cargo theft #Shorts
Cargo theft has more than doubled in just a year as thieves are vanishing millions of dollars worth of goods. Watch the full video to learn more about how thieves are infiltrating U.S. supply chains and what it takes to prevent hidden heists, identity theft and more: https://youtu.be/oNirZJqFMzg
Mon, 29 Jan 2024 17:00:56 GMT
