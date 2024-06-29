Share
How Americans Are Paying For Vacation
More than one-third of summer vacationers say they are willing to take on debt to pay for travel this season, according to a March 2024 report from Bankrate. The average vacation for one person in the U.S. costs nearly $2,000 per week, according to BudgetYourTrip.com. An analysis by Forbes Advisors found that 28% of Americans across all generations say they have less than $1,000 in personal savings as of May 2024. Watch the video above to learn about those vacation-spending practices and what financial experts think about them. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:16 Credit card debt 3:12 Taking out a loan 4:58 Economic consequences 6:54 Fun on a budget Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Dain Evans Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images
Sat, 29 Jun 2024 16:00:36 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.