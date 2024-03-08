Share
How Athletic Brewing Co. Became The King Of Non-Alcoholic Beers
Athletic Brewing Co. is a mid-sized craft brewing company based out of Milford, Connecticut. Like most craft brewing operations Athletic Brewing pumps out IPAs, Dark Beers, Lite Beers, Hazy, some special edition, maybe even a fruity offerings during the summer. Like other breweries you’ll find huge industrial barrels of hops and wheat, maybe a couple brewing awards displayed. But, the one thing you won’t find at Athletic Brewing is alcohol. Produced, scripted and narrated by: Devan Burris Camera by: Brad Howard and Jeff Morganteen Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Additional footage: Getty, Athletic Brewing Co.
Fri, 08 Mar 2024 17:00:28 GMT
