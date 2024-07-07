Markets
How Cohere CEO Aidan Gomez Says AI Will Directly Profit Companies

Aidan Gomez is the CEO and co-founder of Cohere and he’s been at the center of generative AI since its early days. He was an intern at Google in 2017 when he helped write the foundational paper that conceptualized the transformer - the tech that makes generative AI possible. Now he’s focused on building generative AI models for companies instead of consumers. CNBC’s Steve Kovach sat down with Gomez to talk about the burgeoning tech and specific ways his models will boost profits for companies. Produced by - Katie Tarasov Correspondent - Steve Kovach Shot by - Beatriz Bajuelos, Tasia Jensen Edited by - Marc Ganley Supervising Producer - Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage - Cohere, Nvidia
Sun, 07 Jul 2024 16:00:33 GMT

