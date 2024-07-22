Share

How Crowdstrike’s global IT meltdown exposed the fragility of our connected world

A regular software update from U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike led to major computer outages across the world with many users experiencing the “blue screen of death”. CNBC’s Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal lay out what was behind the issues and whether the world is protected from another IT blackout. Plus, Arjun shares what it was like to report on the outage - without a laptop - as it unfolded. 00:00 - Sponsor 00:30 - Introduction 01:05 - Arjun's chaotic day 04:20 - Stat of the Week 04:48 - What is Crowdstrike? 05:53 - What happened: A timeline 10:12 - How Crowdstrike hit CNBC 12:47 - How did the bug get into the code? 14:03 - What is the economic fallout? 17:54 - What countries weren't affected? 19:41 - How hackers tried to exploit the outage 20:47 - What lessons can be learned? 24:53 - Will this happen again? 26:11 - Stat of the Week reveal

Mon, 22 Jul 2024 14:30:00 GMT