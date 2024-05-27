Share
How cruises made their comeback
Royal Caribbean is leading the $61 billion cruise industry’s comeback. This comes just a couple of years after a 15-month pandemic era shutdown led to questions about whether the industry could ever recover. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/dcs6t2c3km8
Mon, 27 May 2024 16:00:03 GMT
