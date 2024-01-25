Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

How Denver International became one of the fastest-growing airports in the world #Shorts

2023 was Denver International airport’s busiest year on record, with an estimated 78 million passengers for the year. CNBC got a behind the scenes look at United’s Denver operations and explores how the airport and airline plan to keep up with the demand: https://youtu.be/fO-qr4G6E1o
Thu, 25 Jan 2024 17:00:33 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top