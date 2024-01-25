Share
How Denver International became one of the fastest-growing airports in the world #Shorts
2023 was Denver International airport’s busiest year on record, with an estimated 78 million passengers for the year. CNBC got a behind the scenes look at United’s Denver operations and explores how the airport and airline plan to keep up with the demand: https://youtu.be/fO-qr4G6E1o
Thu, 25 Jan 2024 17:00:33 GMT
