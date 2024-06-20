Share
How elections test the Federal Reserve’s independence
Inflation is top of mind for voters heading into 2024's election. That could make the Federal Reserve subject to pressure from politicians. The Fed has held interest rates at restrictive levels as incumbent President Joe Biden touts his economic performance. During his time in office former President Donald Trump criticized the Fed for restricting economic growth. This puts the Fed in an uncomfortably political position as it attempts to bring annual inflation closer to its target of 2%. https://youtu.be/kr2tTST94y4
Thu, 20 Jun 2024 16:00:30 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.