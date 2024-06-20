Markets
How elections test the Federal Reserve’s independence

Inflation is top of mind for voters heading into 2024's election. That could make the Federal Reserve subject to pressure from politicians. The Fed has held interest rates at restrictive levels as incumbent President Joe Biden touts his economic performance. During his time in office former President Donald Trump criticized the Fed for restricting economic growth. This puts the Fed in an uncomfortably political position as it attempts to bring annual inflation closer to its target of 2%. https://youtu.be/kr2tTST94y4
Thu, 20 Jun 2024 16:00:30 GMT

