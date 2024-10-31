CNBC Logo
    How Elon Musk might become the world’s first trillionaire

    Elon Musk is on track to becoming the world's first trillionaire by 2027, according to a report from Informa Connect Academy. The biggest driver of Musk's wealth has been Tesla stock and his ownership of SpaceX. Federal Reserve data shows the share of wealth controlled by the top 1% has grown dramatically, while the wealth of the bottom 50% has stagnated. Some feel that rising tides lift all boats, while others think wealth concentration can be harmful to society: https://youtu.be/Sesb6tJ4c7c
    Thu, 31 Oct 2024 16:01:11 GMT

