CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How F1 teams are using new tech to innovate

    Formula One championships are increasingly being decided by how teams use new technology, but motor racing hadn’t always been a display of precision engineering. “Twenty years ago you built the car and found a wishbone would be going through a piece of body work; drill that out and you find the axles are in the wrong place,” Williams CEO James Vowles told CNBC’s “Inside Track.” Yet with 24 races packed into the modern Formula One season and a limit on how much money you can spend competing, even minor mistakes can cost titles. To avoid them, teams are relying more heavily on digital tools. Car designs are thrashed out virtually before being uploaded to a program which simulates airflow around them. Meanwhile, other software systems stress test each nut and bolt in different weather conditions to ensure the design will hold up over a full season. ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Wed, 30 Oct 2024 19:00:05 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top