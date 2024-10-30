Share

How F1 teams are using new tech to innovate

Formula One championships are increasingly being decided by how teams use new technology, but motor racing hadn't always been a display of precision engineering. "Twenty years ago you built the car and found a wishbone would be going through a piece of body work; drill that out and you find the axles are in the wrong place," Williams CEO James Vowles told CNBC's "Inside Track." Yet with 24 races packed into the modern Formula One season and a limit on how much money you can spend competing, even minor mistakes can cost titles. To avoid them, teams are relying more heavily on digital tools. Car designs are thrashed out virtually before being uploaded to a program which simulates airflow around them. Meanwhile, other software systems stress test each nut and bolt in different weather conditions to ensure the design will hold up over a full season.

