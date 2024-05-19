Share
How fast food got so expensive
Prices at limited-service restaurants including Wendy's, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and Chipotle have increased more over the past decade than both full-service restaurants and overall inflation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Experts say rising labor costs are the main culprit. Watch the full video to learn more: https://youtu.be/8PTovCIa4c8
Sun, 19 May 2024 16:00:38 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.