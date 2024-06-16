Share
How GenZs are affording to travel this summer
Move over family travelers. Gen Zs are set to make the biggest splash this summer, with surveys showing they are upping their vacation plans and spending more than older travelers. But how are they affording it? Read more: https://cnb.cx/3WWHa0V
Sun, 16 Jun 2024 16:00:02 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.