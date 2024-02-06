Share
How Guyana’s big oil boom turned it into the world’s fastest-growing economy #Shorts
Watch the full video to dive deep into Guyana's oil economy, its ongoing escalation with Venezuela, what the country's oil means for the U.S. and more: https://youtu.be/EwsLgpVoUOc
Tue, 06 Feb 2024 17:00:04 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.