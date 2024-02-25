Share
How Hyundai Became The Third Largest Automaker In The World
Hyundai Motor Group is the 3rd largest automaker in the world by volume. In the 1990s, it suffered low sales and a reputation for low quality. Now its three auto brands - Hyundai, Kia and Genesis - are nipping at the heels of well established competitors, and winning award after award. While Tesla still dominates the EV industry, Hyundai and Kia are inching closer. But the company also wants to revolutionize manufacturing, invest in robotics, autonomous driving and flying taxis, ambitions that many rivals have abandoned. But the company has also faced setbacks: a plague of thefts, millions of vehicles at risk of catching fire, a looming union push and a snub from the U.S. government. Chapters: 01:42 Title card - How Hyundai became the third largest automaker 02:22 Chapter 1 - A formidable competitor 4:13 Chapter 2 - A bleaker past 06:10 Chapter 3 - Transformation 08:48 Chapter 4 - Challenges and future Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Christina Locopo Camera: Andrew Evers, Sydney Boyo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Hyundai Motor Company, Tesla, Toyota, Kia
