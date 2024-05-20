Share
How I built a billion dollar coffee company called Kopi Kenangan
Edward Tirtanata, 35, is the co-founder and CEO of Indonesian unicorn coffee chain Kopi Kenangan. He started the business in 2017 with his good friend James Prananto after realizing that major coffee chains in the country were too expensive for the average Indonesian. Today, there are over 800 outlets of Kopi Kenangan across Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. #CNBC #CNBCMakeIt #KopiKenangan #foundereffect ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
