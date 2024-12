Share

How many miles is a 401(k)? — and other money questions from teens

Social media posts by the creator of "The Leighton Show," which have collectively been seen more than 250 million times, hilariously highlight some of the texts teenagers send their parents. Many are related to money. "A mom told me the other day that when she told her teenager that she'd registered for a 401(k) at her new job, the response was 'How much is that in miles?'" https://cnb.cx/4fz1zQ5

Thu, 26 Dec 2024 17:00:20 GMT