How much can Singapore earn from its exclusive Swift deal?
Taylor Swift is in Singapore this week for her Eras Tour concerts – her only stop in the region as part of an exclusive deal with the city-state. This is how much Singapore could earn in tourism dollars.
Wed, 06 Mar 2024 07:47:41 GMT
