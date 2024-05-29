Share
How much money the U.S. spends on war
U.S. defense spending and military aid costs are adding up. President Joe Biden signed a $95 billion U.S. military aid package in April 2024, allocating funding to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region. Watch the full video to learn more about where the U.S. sends military aid and personnel and how defense spending impacts the world at large: https://youtu.be/BlrhwfA4uUg
Wed, 29 May 2024 16:00:06 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.